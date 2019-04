130స్థానాల్లో టీడీపీ విజయం పక్కా..స్ట్రాంగ్ రూమ్స్ దగ్గర కాపలా కాయండి..టెలీకాన్ఫరెన్స్ లో చంద్రబాబు

English summary

In what can be his first reaction after election, Chandrababu Naidu is confident of winning over 130 seats and TDP returning to power in AP. Speaking to party leaders on Thursday midnight, Naidu said 100 percent TDP will win with huge margin and comeback to power. "As per the priliminary information, TDP will win in 130 seats. There is no second thought on this. Even the number may increase," said Naidu.Naidu said YSRCP has sensed its defeat and resorted to violence in various parts. Naidu thanked the people for standing by TDP and maintaining peace, composure despite YCP tried to "create disturbances" on polling day. Naidu said people stood in long queues and waited for hours and he said it shows the people's support for the ruling TDP government.