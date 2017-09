డేరాబాబా కంటే దేశద్రోహి: టిజి, కవిత, అధినేతలకు షాక్.. కంచ ఐలయ్యపై ఒక్కటైన టిడిపి-వైసిపి!

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

TDP and YSRCP fired at Kancha Ialaiah డేరాబాబా కంటే దేశద్రోహి: ఒక్కటైన టిడిపి-వైసిపి! | Oneindia

English summary

Telugu Desam and YSR Congress Party arya vysya leaders fired at writer Kancha Ialaiah for his controversial book samajika smugglurlu komatollu.