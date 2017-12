తెలుగు పద్యం అప్పజెప్పలేదని.. విద్యార్థులను చెప్పుతో కొట్టిన టీచర్!

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A telugu teacher, P.Gandhi, who is working in a Residentaial School in D.Bhimavaram Village of Addateegala Mandal, East godavari District beaten students with his sandal for not telling him a telugu poem. Other teachers of the school bring this issue to their higher officials. Tribal Welfare Officer Jalli Sambudu conducted an enquiry on this incident.