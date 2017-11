Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

In what is coming as a heartening news to the citizens of the city, Visakhapatnam has been declared as the 9th richest city in India. The survey, which was conducted by Yahoo! India Finance Team, revealed the list of top 10 richest cities in India in terms of the estimated Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (as of 2016).