ఆన్ లైన్ లో టిటిడి క్యాలెండర్లు, డైరీల బుకింగ్ అవకాశం...ఇలా ఇదే మొదటిసారి...

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

Tirupathi: The TTD has resolved to market its New Year diaries and calendars through online stores. TTD Executive officer Anilkumar Singhal on thursday said the facility will be made available from December 7. People can either log into the website ttdsevaonline.com and place the order or can purchase them through Flipkart.However, they have to bear the transportation charges.