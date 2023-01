ఏపీ బీఆర్ఎస్ అధ్యక్షుడిగా తోట చంద్రశేఖర్: సంక్రాంతి తర్వాత కేసీఆర్ దూకుడే

The Sr. leaders from #AndhraPradesh, #ThotaChandrasekhar, #RavelaKishoreBabu , Chintala Parthasarathi, T J Prakash and several other leaders joins the #BRSParty in presence of #BRS chief and CM #KCR at #Telangana Bhavan in #Hyderabad today.#BRSAndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/hxgjiETMDm