పరకామణి లోగుట్టు పెరుమాళ్లకెరుక: 40 మంది మజ్దూర్ల తొలగింపు: పెదవి విప్పని టీటీడీ పాలక మండలి!

English summary

The TTD, which is yet to liberate itself from the gold imbroglio, on Friday found itself heading towards another controversy amid reports of absence of proper gold appraisers at its ‘parakamani’ and firing of over 40 mazdoors. ‘Parakamani’ is the process of sorting out the offerings made by the devotees in the temple ‘hundi’ and is done under strict surveillance and security. The appraisers play a vital role in assessing the quality of gold ornaments and other precious stones offered. Information passed to select electronic news channels by a few disgruntled employees that the process was being carried out without proper appraiser since September last, put the management in a fix.