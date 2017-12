బాబోయ్...అది బాంబు అంట...పరుగులు తీసిన గ్రామస్థులు....

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

East Godavari: A Second World War practice bomb was discovered in a village at peddapuram mandal on sunday. It was found while a villager were digging earth for foundation. More than 70 years after the end of the war, unexploded bombs are very rarely found buried on this area, Then villagers informed the police to report an unexploded bomb in their village.