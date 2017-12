పాత టైర్ల వ్యాపారంతో ఉత్తమ పారిశ్రామికవేత్తగా ఎదిగిన మహిళ...

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

visakhapatnam: Born in west godavi dist, she did her Bachelors degree in law . but now She is the C.E.O of KS Princeton Rubber Industries. this industry is the brain child and creation of Miss.N.Swarnalatha, mainly established as a marks women of ‘‘Women empowerment to generate employment’’ and to contribute to the Nation’s growth. Adding to this another objective behind establishing this factory is to conserve the nature, which is established on 2012.