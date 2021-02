English summary

andhra pradesh minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on Friday urged Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to oppose privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Addressing a press meet, minister faulted the TDP for making cm jagan responsible for privatisation of the steel plant. He stated that representatives of the South Korean steel giant POSCO made a courtesy call on Jagan Reddy being a CM of Andhra Pradesh.