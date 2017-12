ప్రపంచంలోనే అత్యంత సాహసోపేత యాత్రకు.. మన తెలుగు యువకుడు!

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

“300km of Arctic wilderness. More than 200 highly skilled sled dogs and a group of ordinary people just like you. This is Fjällräven Polar, a journey you’ll never forget. Want in?” is what you read as you land on the homepage of Fjällräven Polar. While surviving the chilling weathers in our tropical climate is a demanding task for many, competing at the highest level in the intense climate of Arctic is a no mean feat. Much to the pride of many, a 21-year-old Visakhapatnam lad has dared to risk it all. Jayaraj Gedela is fighting it out to represent India and win glory at Fjällräven Polar 2018. The young dentist, however, requires our support to achieve his long time goal of winning laurels to the country.