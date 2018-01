జగన్ నమ్మకద్రోహం, నంద్యాలలో వైసీపీ ఓడిపోతోందని తెలుసు; గురునాథ్ రెడ్డి

Andhra Pradesh

Narsimha

English summary

The politics in AP is heating up and at the same time the migrations from YSRCP to TDP are still continuing in the state. Gurunath Reddy has left YSRCP and joined TDP recently and he shared several views of his in this face to face interview. Gurunath Reddy said that he changed YSRCP and joined TDP seeing the efforts of CM Chandrababu for the development of the state