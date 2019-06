ఏపీ సీఎం జగన్ కు సవాల్ .. బాలికపై సామూహిక అత్యాచార ఘటనలో వైఎస్సార్ తరహా నిర్ణయం తీసుకుంటారా?

English summary

The gangrape of a minor girl in Ongole has triggered huge debate yet again on the safety of young girls. Two persons named Balaji and Srikanth, along with their four other friends raped this 17-year-old girl from Nellapadu village of Guntur District for 7 days at a room in Ongole. With this being the major happening in YS Jagan's regime, everyone is looking forward to seeing what police will do to the offenders after they catch them. When the infamous acid hurling incident took place during the YSR regime, it is widely believed that the then AP CM got them killed in an encounter, though the official version has something else to say. So what will Jagan do now?