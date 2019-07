ఎన్నికల్లో గెలవలేక ఇప్పుడు రచ్చ చేస్తున్న వైసీపీ నేతలు .. సొంత పార్టీ నేతల్లోనూ అసహనం

English summary

In the AP elections, the YCP fan air was blown across the state. However, the YCP has accounted for 151 of the 175 constituencies. Only 23 seats were awarded to the TDP. One more seat has fallen into Janasena's account. TDP MLAs won, but in some places now YCP leaders creating nuesense about the election.. the debate in their own party and local.It is noteworthy that those who did not win the YCP at a good time are now suing some TDP MLAs in the courts. There is a lot of criticism of the fact that the present petitions of the YCP leaders who did not win in the elections .. TDP MLAs are wrong and want to win. This is not good for the YCP in the wrong way.