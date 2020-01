టీడీపీపై వైసీపీ రివర్స్ ఎటాక్ .. రాష్ట్ర వ్యాప్తంగా ఆందోళనలకు పిలుపు

English summary

The YCP, which is deeply angry at the TDP, has taken the movement to the streets, saying that blocking the formation of the three capitals is hampering the development of the three regions. The YCP has taken a series of protests and agitations under the aegis of youth and student JAC across the state. The party leaders have decided to make the state fully integrated with the decentralization of power and governance and make the decisions taken by the government for the development of the 13 districts .