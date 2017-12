నడి రోడ్డుపై టీ తాగుతూ, బన్ తింటూ జగన్, 'ఇంటికి కిలో బంగారం అంటాడేమో'

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

YSRC chief and leader of the opposition Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy lashed out at chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu over repeated cheating of backward classes and Kapus in the name of reservations. “The State government has passed resolutions thrice asking Boyas to be treated as STs and benefit should not be given without proper amendments,” YS Jagan noticed.