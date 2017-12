చంద్రబాబుగారూ! మీకు ఏ శిక్ష విధించినా తక్కువే కదా?: వైఎస్ జగన్ బహిరంగ లేఖ

Andhra Pradesh

YCP Chief, Opposition Leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote an open letter to Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. He questioned Chandrababu in that letter that what is the intention behind the opening of more 9 liquor depots as there are 24 liquor depots already established in the State. Is your's is welfare government? or a government led by a demon? Jagan asked.