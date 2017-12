సీబీఐ కోర్టుకు హాజరైన జగన్.. సెలవులో జడ్జి.. విచారణ వాయిదా!

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

YSR Congress Party Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has put a break to his Praja Sankalpa Yatra in Anantapur district and reached Hyderabad. Today on Friday he has appeared before CBI Court in connection with Quid Pro Case at Nampally in Hyderabad. But the Judge of the court is on leave, due to this trail was postponed to 22nd December. So Jagan immediately rush to Anantapur to continue his Yatra.