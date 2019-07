వివేకా హత్యకేసు..సాక్ష్యాలు తారుమారు వ్యవహారంలో గంగి రెడ్డికి నార్కో అనాలిసిస్ టెస్ట్

English summary

In the sensational murder case of the YSRCP leader and former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, the court has permitted the Narco analysis test to Yerra Gangi Reddy on the charges of manipulating the evidence in the murder case. With this, the court has granted the Narco tests to Gangi Reddy who is out on bail from the jail. It's known that already the Narco analysis test was done to Viveka's house watchman Rangiah and Shekhar Reddy. Earlier, the Pulivendula court has refused the SIT's request to conduct the Narco test. However, recently, the same court has permitted the test to the accused. The police have arrested them on 28 March over manipulating the evidence in YS Viveka's murder case, and they were in remand to till now.