ఎస్పీ బాలు అంత్యక్రియల్లో మంత్రి అనిల్... ఏపీ ప్రభుత్వం తరపున నివాళి

English summary

Veteran singer SP Balasubrahmanyam has passed away at the age of 74 after battling with COVID-19. His last rites will be held today at his farmhouse in chennai outskirts,to participate in this AP Minister Anil Kumar Yadav,Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy,MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy went there.