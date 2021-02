English summary

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose has criticized the Center for showing stepmotherly love towards Andhra Pradesh. He said there was no mention of railway zone in the central budget and no funds were allocated for Visakhapatnam Metro. "People have fought and won the Visakhapatnam steel plant ... We oppose the decision to privatize such a plant," he said.