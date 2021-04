కట్టప్ప నిమ్మగడ్డ , శాడిస్టు బాబుకోసం, ఉసురు బానిసకు,బాస్ కు..మద్రాస్ కోర్టు తీర్పుతో లింక్ : సాయిరెడ్డి ధ్వజం

English summary

YSRCP MP Vijaya Sai Reddy has recently satirized Chandrababu, and former election commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh kumar..Vijayasai Reddy, who has been linking TDP leader Chandrababu with every latest development in the state and the country as a social media platform, has recently once again criticised TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu. This time, the Madras High Court verdict has linked Chandrababu and Nimmagadda to the recent remarks that a murder case should be filed against the Election Commission.