లోకేష్ కు భద్రత కుదింపు ... బ్రాహ్మణికి, భువనేశ్వరికి నో సెక్యూరిటీ

English summary

AP CM YS Jagan is cutting down all the privileges to opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu one by one. A day after announcing the demolition of Praja Vedika, Jagan led YSRCP government has once again reduced the security. Already right after taking oath as CM, the convoy size of Naidu was decreased and now the TDP chief's family members security is brought down.Along with Chandrababu, Nara Lokesh is also in the Z Plus category list and he used to have 5+5 security. This has been reduced to 2+2 gun mans while the security to rest of the family members is completely removed. This did not go well with TDP sources and they lashed out at YSRCP government for failing to communicate and inform before removing the security.Meanwhile Chandrababu who went on a vacation last week, returned to the city on Monday morning. TDP key leaders will meet and Naidu and they would discuss about the MPs who have defected to BJP. After this meeting Chandrababu might call the media and make a comment.