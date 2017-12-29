Business

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The BSE Sensex rose 209 points to finish at a fresh life-time high of 34,056.83 on the last trading day of 2017, capping off a remarkable year which saw the benchmark surging by 28%, PTI reported. Power, IT, auto and infrastructure stocks witnessed robust buying, while the beginning of January 2018 series of futures and options also added to the momentum. The 30-share index hit a high of 34,086.05 before closing at 34,056.83, up by 208.80 points, or 0.62%. It surpassed its previous closing high of 34,010.61 reached on 26 December. The broad-based NSE Nifty rose 52.80 points, or 0.50%, to end at 10,530.70 after trading between 10,538.70 and 10,488.65. Both the indices rose for the fourth straight week. The Sensex advanced by 116.53 points, or 0.34%, while the Nifty gained 37.70 points, or 0.35%, during the period. The Sensex clocked its best performance in recent years in 2017, rising by 7,430.37, or 27.91% year-on-year. It had gained 508.92 points, or 1.94%, in 2016.