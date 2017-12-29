ముంబై: ఒకవైపు పాత ఏడాది 2017లో చివరి ట్రేడింగ్, మరోవైపు కొత్త ఏడాది తొలి నెలకు చెందిన డెరివేటివ్ కాంట్రాక్ట్లకు ప్రారంభం.. వెరసి స్టాక్ మార్కెట్లకు సరికొత్త ఉత్సాహాన్ని ఇచ్చింది.
ఈ ఏడాదిలో చివరి శుక్రవారం లాభాలతో ప్రారంభమైన మార్కెట్లు, లాభాలతో ముగిశాయి. ఉదయం ట్రేడింగ్ నుంచి లాభపడుతూ వచ్చిన మార్కెట్లు, చివరికి మంచి లాభాలను అందుకున్నాయి.
సెన్సెక్స్ చివరిలో 200 పాయింట్లు అధిగమించి, 209 పాయింట్ల లాభంలో 34,057 వద్ద ముగిసింది. నిఫ్టీ 53 పాయింట్ల ర్యాలీ జరిపి 10,530.7 వద్ద ముగిసింది. అనిల్ అంబానీకి చెందిన ఆర్కామ్ ఆస్తులను రిలయన్స్ జియో దక్కించుకోబోతుందన్న వార్తలతో ఆర్కామ్ షేర్లు భారీగా ర్యాలీ కొనసాగించాయి.
ట్రేడింగ్ ప్రారంభంలోనే 35 శాతం లాభపడిన ఆర్కామ్ షేర్లు, చివరికి కాస్త తగ్గి 28 శాతం లాభాల్లో ముగిశాయి. నిఫ్టీ బ్యాంకు 40 శాతం జంప్ చేసింది. నిఫ్టీ రియాల్టీ ఇండెక్స్ కూడా 52 వారాల గరిష్టంలో ట్రేడ్ అయింది.
English summary
The BSE Sensex rose 209 points to finish at a fresh life-time high of 34,056.83 on the last trading day of 2017, capping off a remarkable year which saw the benchmark surging by 28%, PTI reported. Power, IT, auto and infrastructure stocks witnessed robust buying, while the beginning of January 2018 series of futures and options also added to the momentum. The 30-share index hit a high of 34,086.05 before closing at 34,056.83, up by 208.80 points, or 0.62%. It surpassed its previous closing high of 34,010.61 reached on 26 December. The broad-based NSE Nifty rose 52.80 points, or 0.50%, to end at 10,530.70 after trading between 10,538.70 and 10,488.65. Both the indices rose for the fourth straight week. The Sensex advanced by 116.53 points, or 0.34%, while the Nifty gained 37.70 points, or 0.35%, during the period. The Sensex clocked its best performance in recent years in 2017, rising by 7,430.37, or 27.91% year-on-year. It had gained 508.92 points, or 1.94%, in 2016.