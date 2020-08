English summary

Four people died and one was severly injured in a road accident in Bangarupalyam of Chittoor district on Sunday morning. Three victims were from the same family and were on their way to Nellore from Bengaluru when the accident happened. According to the police, 55-year-old Srinivasula Reddy from Kundanahalli, along with his family, was enroute Nellore city, in his car, when the accident happened. A truck travelling in the same direction hit a two-wheeler which made the driver apply sudden break.