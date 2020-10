నగరి ఎమ్మెల్యే రోజాకు షాక్ ఇచ్చిన జగన్ ..ప్రత్యర్థి వర్గానికి రాష్ట్ర ఈడిగ కార్పొరేషన్ చైర్మన్ పదవి

English summary

Roja does not like the fact that KJ Kumar's wife is the appointee as the chairman of the state Eediga Corporation. It is being propagated that the KJ family got this opportunity on the initiative of Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy and narayana swamy. Roja's followers are deeply dissatisfied with the appointment of KJ.The dominance struggle between KJ Kumar and MLA Roja has been going on from long time .