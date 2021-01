చిన్న కుమార్తెను శూలంతో,పెద్ద కుమార్తె నోట్లో రాగి చెంబు పెట్టి... పోలీసులకే షాక్... మదనపల్లె ఘటనలో సంచలనాలు..

English summary

In a gruesome incident, a woman reportedly bludgeoned to death her two daughters, aged 27 and 22, at their residence at Madanapalle town on Sunday night.According to Madanapalle Taluq police, acting on information from neighbours that a woman had attacked her two daughters near Shivalayam temple street, police rushed there to find the two girls – Alekhya (27) and Sai Divya (22) – lying dead in a pool of blood.