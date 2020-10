CSK vs SRH : నేడు చెన్నై-హైదరాబాద్ ఢీ... రాయుడు రాక ధోనీసేనకు కలిసొస్తుందా..?

English summary

Chennai Super Kings are set to meet Sunrisers Hyderabad in an upcoming contest, which is to be played on 2nd October at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Sunrisers Hyderabad are coming off a fantastic win over Delhi Capitals and will be brimming with confidence. Both CSK and SRH are currently placed in the bottom half of the table and a win here will be of significant importance for both of them. A cracker of a contest is certainly on the cards on Friday.