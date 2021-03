ఇంట్లో భజన చేశారు .. తూర్పు గోదావరి జిల్లాలో ఒకే కుటుంబంలో 21 మందికి కరోనా భజాయించింది

English summary

Recently, the Corona created a stir in Thondagi, East Godavari district. The fact that 21 people in a single joint family have been diagnosed with a corona positive . Recently the family arranged a bhajan program at home with four other families in order to went on a spiritual journey. Some of the participants in the bhajan program underwent corona tests due to fever. This confirmed the corona positive for a total of 21 people who participated in the spiritual worship activities.