సీఆర్పీసీ 30: పోలీసుల గుప్పిట్లో కోనసీమ..ఉద్రిక్తత: అడుగడుగునా: పోలీసుల అదుపులో కమలనాథులు

English summary

Sec 144 and 30 CrPC imposed in Konaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, ahead of state BJP's call for 'Chalo Amalapuram' today over incident where a chariot at Antarvedi's Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple had caught fire on Sept 5. DIG says, "There's no permission for Chalo Amalapuram.".