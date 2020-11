అమెరికావాసికి గ్రామ సచివాలయ సేవలు .. 15 రోజుల్లో బర్త్ సర్టిఫికెట్ .. కితాబిస్తున్న ఎన్నారై

English summary

Errapragada Krishna Kishore hails from Palivela village in Kottapeta zone of East Godavari district and moved to Chicago, USA almost ten years ago to work there as a software engineer. He needed a birth certificate for a green card immigration, but was given a birth certificate in just fifteen days by the staff of the Palivela village secretariat. He wrote a letter to the Collector expressing his happiness over this. Rs 1.10 lakh was donated to development projects.