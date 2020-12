వెలగపూడిలో అర్దరాత్రి మరియమ్మ అంత్యక్రియలు .. ఎంపీ సురేష్ పేరు ఎఫ్ఐఆర్ లో చేరుస్తామని హోం మంత్రి హామీ

English summary

The controversy in Velagapudi over the construction of the arch from Sunday night remained tense till midnight yesterday. Tensions were high in Velagapudi village following the death of Mariamma. Mariamma family kept the corpse and continued to protest until midnight. As the situation was not under control, Home Minister Sucharitha entered the field and said that an FIR would be registered against MP Nandigam Suresh and the funeral was held at midnight.