మంత్రులకు లక్ష్మణ రేఖ గీసిన జగన్ .. విధానపరమైన నిర్ణయాలు తనకు చెప్పకుండా ప్రకటించొద్దన్న సీఎం

English summary

AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy recently wrote a letter to his ministers regarding the decisions taken by the new ministers in their respective ministries in AP, saying that they should not announce any policy decisions without telling him. He said that because of the state's deficit in the budget, the decision should be taken in any decision. Jagan said to The ministers no one should make any statements without assessing the benefits of the government and studying them. He concluded that ministers would have to face difficulties if they were to announce matters without their attention.