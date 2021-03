ఏపీలో నలుగురు మంత్రుల మాఫియా నడుస్తుంది .. ఎన్నికల ప్రచారంలో ఎమ్మెల్యే బాలకృష్ణ ధ్వజం

English summary

Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna has launched the municipal election campaign. Balakrishna, who is campaigning with the candidates, has set fire to the YCP government. lamented that exploitation has been going on in the state since the YSR Congress party came to power. Balakrishna opined that the state of Andhra Pradesh had gone back 20 years under the YCP rule. Balakrishna criticized the four ministers mafia in AP destructing the state.