English summary

tdp chief chandrababu and ex minister nara lokesh slams aimim's mla akbaruddin owaisi on thursday. regarding recent floods in hyderabad, MIM asks KCR govt to demolish all encroaches near lakes including PV narsimharao, NTR samadhis. replying to mim, chandrababu, lokesh warns akbaruddin. tdp contesting in 106 divisions in ghmc elections.