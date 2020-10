హైదరాబాద్ లో కంపు కొడుతున్న కాలనీలు ... డేంజర్ బెల్స్ మోగిస్తున్న విష జ్వరాలు

English summary

Doctors are advising to be vigilant on seasonal diseases that are spreading due to floods. Shankar, superintendent of the Fever Hospital, said there was a need to be vigilant as cholera, typhoid and gastroenteritis were on the rise. Suggests it is time for people to be vigilant on infections. Doctors say that it is imperative to drink boiled and coolen water, as the fever appears to be a severe outbreak with mud accumulated due to floods.