విభజన సమస్యలపై జగన్ , కేసీఆర్ ల భేటీ ... శ్రీశైలంకి గోదావరి నీటి తరలింపుపై కీలక చర్చ

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today resolved to divert Godavari river water to Krishna and to ensure that water reaches every nook and corner of both the States.During a meeting held here, they assured they will work together and utilise the water resources efficiently. They said their aim was to ensure that there will not be any scarcity of water for agriculture, industries and for the drinking water purposes in either of the states.According to a statement from the Telangana Chief Minister’s Office, lack of water is causing hardship to Rayalaseema region in AP, Palamuru and United Nalgonda districts in Telangana. To mitigate the hardships faced by these regions for decades together, it was decided to divert Godavari water to Srisailam reservoir.They have instructed the officials concerned to prepare a strategy for the diversion.