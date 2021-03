హైదరాబాద్ శివారులో రేవ్ పార్టీ .. పోలీసుల అదుపులో 90మంది యువతీయువకులు

English summary

SOT police break up a rave party in the suburbs of Hyderabad. Police have arrested a large number of young men and women in connection with the attack on a rave party in Nalgonda district Samsthan Narayanpur. According to information received by the SOT police regarding the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, it is learned that ninety men and women were arrested in the Rave Party in connection with the raids.