English summary

The temperatures in Hyderabad come down on Tuesday (April 20) afternoon. A moderate rainfall happens several parts of the city. Dundigal, Capra, Suchitra, Kompally, Kutbullapur, AS Rao Nagar, Sainik Puri, Nared Met, Pahadi Sharif, Gajula Ramaram, Jeedimetla, Jalpally and other places received showers.