కదలించే కథ: పేద విద్యార్థినిని ఆదుకున్న హైకోర్టు: ఒక్క రూపాయి కూడా ఫీజుగా తీసుకోకుండా.. !

English summary

Super thing happened in the High Court of Telangana Today Daughter of a domestic maid is asked to pay Rs 25000 by Board of Internediate as a late fee to appear for examination as she is unable to pay the Rs 450 fee in time. Someone advised her to approach High Court. nd file a Writ Petition, but she don't have the money. A advocate offered to represent her case free of charge. A typist offered to type her petition free of charge. A clerk offered to file and get the petition numbered at free of chargeA xerox center person offered to make xerox copies of the petition free of charge. Finally best thing is. The judge on hearing the petition today morning came down heavily on the board of intermediate officials and asked, from where this Re 25000/ is came into picture. Further the judge asked, what's the rational behind it, so that he will pay that fee on behalf of girl student. Posted the case on Monday