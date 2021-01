English summary

The Bishwal Committee appointed by the Telangana government has released the PRC report. The report is posted on the Commission's website. According to the recommendations in the PRC report, a 7.5 per cent fitness increase has been proposed for employees, teachers and pensioners. The minimum wage should be Rs 19,000 and the maximum should be Rs 1,62,700. The CPS has proposed an increase of 10 per cent to 14 per cent in government share in the policy. HRA ranges from 30 percent to 24 percent