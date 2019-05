టాలీవుడ్ డ్రగ్స్ కేస్ .. 4 చార్జ్ షీట్లు... 62 మంది సెలబ్రిటీలకు క్లీన్ చిట్

English summary

Remember the infamous Tollywood drug case, where the big and the mighty from the film industry were found to be involved. They were quizzed and their names did rounds in the newspapers. Ever wondered what happened to the case? Well, no one knows. One RTI activist has dug out the details of the case from the Excise department. Wonder of wonders, not even one Tollywood personality has been named in the four chargesheets that were filed in connection with the case. There were 62 Tollywood film personalities, who were questioned by the cops. But, not one of them is named in the chargesheet. This means all the 62 have been given a clean chit.