Team India is out for 36 lowest remove tharki coach Ravi Shastri If you agree retweet nd ROAR LIKE RUBINA pic.twitter.com/ewbx0NPWKY

Ravi shastri and his coaching staff while planning strategies and tactics..... pic.twitter.com/p0iblITczE

#INDvsAUSTest My advice : 🌟Remove Ravi Shastri. 🌟Bring Rahul Dravid as team India coach. 🌟 Select the Indian test cricket team on the basis of First class cricket and stop selecting team on IPL basis. Agree ? pic.twitter.com/vyaHq4XKbb

There cannot be any excuse for what ha happened. This day will haunt India for a long long time #INDvsAUS

There cannot be any excuse for what ha happened. This day will haunt India for a long long time #INDvsAUS

English summary

Fans and Netizens demad for Remove Ravi Shastri as Coach of India Cricket team and bring Rahul Dravid. Netizens wanted that Rahul Dravid is the best choice for Team India's Coach instead of Ravi Shastri.