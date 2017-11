కిరాతకం: మృగం కన్నా దారుణంగా.. పదేళ్ల బాలికపై...

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

In yet another shocker in Madhya Pradesh, a 10-year-old girl was raped and killed in a village in Dewas district. The girl was allegedly smothered after being raped, and the body was dumped at an agriculture field near her house. Her body was found on Sunday with her legs tied and mouth gagged with a cloth. Investigators suspect that a single person committed the heinous crime as the entire body had same teeth marks. The girl had gone to deliver supper to her father, who is a farmer, on Friday in Sundrel village. Her body was found on Sunday morning at a field near her house. Police suspect that the victim was known to her murderer who killed her to hide his crime. Her postmortem report suggests that she died of suffocation after being raped.