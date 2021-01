Gujarat: 13 people died after they were run over by a truck in Kosamba, Surat. Police says, "All the deceased are labourers and they hail from Rajasthan." pic.twitter.com/E9uwZnrgeO

13 people sleeping on the sidewalk were killed after a truck ran over in Surat, Gujarat on Tuesday.After a collision between a truck and a sugarcane tractor, the truck driver lost balance and his vehicle climbed over the sleeping people on the sidewalk on the Kim Mandvi Highway.