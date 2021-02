మహారాష్ట్రలో ఘోర ప్రమాదం: ట్రక్కు బోల్తా... 16 మంది కూలీలు మృతి...

Maharashtra: 15 people died, two injured after a vehicle overturned near Kingaon village in Yawal taluka of Jalgaon district last night. More details awaited.

Sixteen persons were killed after a truck overturned in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, police said on Monday.All the deceased were labourers from Abhoda, Kerhala and Raver in the district, police said, adding they died after their papaya-laden truck overturned shortly after midnight near a temple at Kingaon village.