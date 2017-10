పట్టపగలు వాచ్ మన్ ఘాతుకం, రోడ్డు మీద వెళుతున్న అమ్మాయిని గదిలోకి లాక్కెళ్లి...

National

Ramesh Babu

In a shocking incident that came to light, a 20-year-old woman was raped by a 35-year-old watchman around Nancy Towers in Wanowrie. A few people passing by noticed that the guard was forcing the woman into his small room and informed the cops about the incident. Living in Pune for about a month and a half, accused Mahepsingh Puransingh Tomar hails from Madhya Pradesh. He told the cops during interrogation that back in MP, he did not have a job and family which is why he decided that moving here would be a good idea.