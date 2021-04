మృత్యు ఘంటికలు.. 24 గంటల్లో ఒకే ఆస్పత్రిలో 25 మంది మృతి... ఆక్సిజన్ కొరతతో ఢిల్లీ ఆస్పత్రుల విలవిల...

25 sickest patients have died in last 24 hrs at the hospital. Oxygen will last another 2 hrs. Ventilators & Bipap not working effectively. Need Oxygen to be airlifted urgently. Lives of another 60 sickest patients in peril: Director-Medical, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi

English summary

One of the premier hospitals of Delhi, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, has sent out a desperate cry for help saying 25 of its sickest Covid-19 patients have died in the past 24 hours. Max Hospital, on the other hand, said it has stopped further admissions but deleted the tweet in minutes.