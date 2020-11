26/11..ఉగ్రవాదంపై భారత్ తో కలిసి యూఎస్ పోరాటం..అమరుల స్మారక సభలో యూఎస్ వెల్లడి

English summary

Asserting that it stands with India and remains resolute in the fight against terrorism, the US said it is committed to hold the perpetrators of the heinous 26/11 terror attacks accountable to ensure justice for the victims.November 26 marks the 12th anniversary of the terrorist attacks in Mumbai. “Through the Rewards for Justice programme, we seek to ensure that all those responsible for this heinous attack face justice,” US State Department deputy spokesman Cale Brown said on Wednesday.