2జీ స్పెక్ట్రమ్ కేసు: విచారణకు హాజరైన కనిమొళి, 21న తుది తీర్పు

One of the accused in 2G spectrum scam case, Tamil Nadu MP Kanimozhi leaves from Patiala House Court, says 'let us see' on being asked of her expectation on the final hearing on 21st December. pic.twitter.com/tJ1F3GOqgq

A special court Tuesday announced December 21 to be the final judgment day in the 2G spectrum allocation scam cases in which former telecom minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi are among the key accused.Special Judge OP Saini, who is exclusively dealing with the cases related to the 2G spectrum scam, adjourned the hearing Tuesday but set the date for pronouncing the judgement in perhaps the biggest corruption case in independent India, for December 21.